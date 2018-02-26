Milwaukee man convicted of child enticement sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced 59-year-old Scott Lucas on Monday, Feb. 26 to seven-and-a-half years in prison plus another nine years of extended supervision in connection with three separate child enticement incidents in a single day that happened last September.

Lucas pleaded guilty to the three counts of child enticement in January.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old boy was walking home from a park near 49th and Manitoba Wednesday, September 13th around 5:00 p.m. He was near 60th and Oklahoma when he was approached by a suspicious man, later identified as Scott Lucas, who tried to entice him.

The complaint indicates Lucas waved the boy across the street — and asked if he wanted to make a quick $20 in exchange for a sex act. The child said “no thank you” and walked away. Lucas then fled the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m. that same day Lucas allegedly approached another child, this time an 11-year-old boy who riding a scooter on 49th Street near Manitoba Street. Lucas allegedly asked the child if he could “touch him” for $20. The child told Lucas he had to go, and left the area.

The complaint indicates the third incident happened around 6:15 p.m. near 88th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old boy was waiting for friend when a black Ford Crown Victoria with tinted windows and a spotlight on the driver’s side drove by him. The boy stated the driver, later identified as Lucas, said “do you want to make an easy $20” in exchange for a sex act. The child ran home and told his mother.