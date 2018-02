× Milwaukee police investigate break-in at Russ Darrow Honda

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a break-in that occurred early Monday morning, Feb. 26 at Russ Darrow Honda — located on Brown Deer Road.

Police were called to the scene 2:30 a.m.

A spokesperson from Russ Darrow tells FOX6 News that nothing was taken by the suspects. The alarm and security system did what it was intended to do — which is scare off the criminals.