Pasta Fest: Serving up delicious pasta and hand-rolled meatballs

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Serb Hall to preview Pasta Fest. 2018 marks the 33rd year of serving up delicious pasta and hand-rolled meatballs in Barbiere’s sauce -- all in the name of raising critical funds for childhood cancer research. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go directly to the MACC fund.

About Pasta Fest (website)

Where

American Serb Hall

5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219 GREAT FOOD

Pasta Fest is a family friendly, affordable event held at American Serb Hall. Bring your whole family for a delicious pasta dinner with sauce by Milwaukee’s favorite Barbiere’s Italian Inn. Homemade Italian-style all-beef meatballs, as well as salad, garlic bread & dessert.

