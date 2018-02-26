Pasta Fest: Serving up delicious pasta and hand-rolled meatballs

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Serb Hall to preview Pasta Fest. 2018 marks the 33rd year of serving up delicious pasta and hand-rolled meatballs in Barbiere’s sauce -- all in the name of raising critical funds for childhood cancer research. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go directly to the MACC fund.
About Pasta Fest (website)
Where
American Serb Hall
5101 W. Oklahoma Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53219
GREAT FOOD
Pasta Fest is a family friendly, affordable event held at American Serb Hall. Bring your whole family for a delicious pasta dinner with sauce by Milwaukee’s favorite Barbiere’s Italian Inn. Homemade Italian-style all-beef meatballs, as well as salad, garlic bread & dessert.
EXCITING ENTERTAINMENT & FABULOUS RAFFLES
General Raffles drawn every 2 hours, Grand Raffles, Musical Entertainment and fun for the kids!
SUPPORT A GREAT CAUSE
All proceeds from Women for MACC, Inc. fundraising events go to the MACC Fund – Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. who we partner with to help support childhood cancer research & cures.