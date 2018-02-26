Recognize these women? West Allis police need your help to identify 3 theft suspects

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police need your help to identify three suspects in reference to a theft that occurred at a business around 108th and Oklahoma.

Subject #1 described as female, white, 25-35 years old, dark hair, dark coat, jeans, black knee high boots, carrying a dark purse.

Subject #2 described as female, white, heavyset, baseball hat, white long sleeve t-shirt, maroon vest, jeans, dark colored shoes.

Subject #3 described as female, white, knit hat, gray fleece jacket, jeans, carrying a small child.

Officials say the subjects were operating a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

If you know the subject(s) or anything related to this investigation, you’re urged to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.