× 9-year-old Australian Shepherd shot, killed by police in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Police are investigating after homeowners said an officer shot their dog on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

It happened late Tuesday afternoon near 112th and Cleveland.

A homeowner told FOX6 News an officer knocked on the door, his wife opened it and the dog stepped outside and bit the officer.

A 9-year-old Australian Shepherd was killed.

West Allis police said it happened during a follow-up investigation, and the officer was taken to the hospital after the dog “charged” the officer, based on a preliminary investigation into the incident.