Common Council unanimously approves 'Hip-hop Week MKE'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a new festival of sorts: Hip-hop Week MKE!

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved it Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The official week would include hip-hop related events, displays and activities across the city.

The inaugural run is Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.

According to Nielsen Music, hip-hop has surpassed rock ‘n roll as the biggest genre in the U.S. in terms of total consumption.