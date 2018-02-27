Deputies cleared of any wrongdoing after suicidal man armed with knife took his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SULLIVAN -- Tense moments were caught on camera in Jefferson County, after deputies encountered a suicidal man armed with a knife.

It happened Jan. 14 in Sullivan.

Deputies tried talking with Mark Chaney, 47, to calm the situation, but when they tried using a Taser, Chaney ended up barricading himself in a back bedroom.

Chaney later took his own life and first responders weren't able to save him.

All the deputies involved have been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case.

