Officials: 6 kids, 3 adults treated for CO poisoning at home near 37th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News that nine people, six children and three adults, are being treated for exposure to carbon monoxide (CO) after being removed from a home near 37th and Ruby in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Feb. 27.

Officials say the CO leak within the home apparently is from a broken water heater. They say an adult man in the home awoke Tuesday morning and felt unusual. When he tried to wake the children, they were not responding to him. He then began to take each of the kids out of the house -- and vent the building.

The Department of Neighborhood Services has also been dispatched to the home because of unsanitary living conditions within the building.

In addition to the people inside the home, officials say two dogs and several cats were also taken away from the scene.