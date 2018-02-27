× In major move, Wisconsin sheriffs’ groups endorse Lincoln Hills shutdown bill

MADISON — Two Wisconsin sheriffs’ groups on Tuesday endorsed a bill shutting down Wisconsin’s only youth prison, as prospects for the plan suddenly appear brighter.

The Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association and the Badger State Sheriffs’ Association registered on Wisconsin’s lobbying website in favor of the bill. State Sen. Van Wanggaard noted the importance of the decision during an informational hearing in the Senate Judiciary committee, which Wanggaard chairs.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald raised concerns last week that sheriffs had not been involved in the crafting of the plan, which would shut down the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison by 2021 and move young offenders to a mix of county- and state-run facilities.

But Fitzgerald has since given conflicting comments in interviews. Last week, he said the measure would result in lawsuits and had been put together too quickly. Monday, he said there could be unanimous support to pass the bill in the Senate next month.

Fitzgerald’s spokesman has not responded to a request for clarity from FOX6 News.

During Tuesday’s hearing, state Rep. Michael Schraa said for the first time that it was “likely” a study committee created by the bill would recommend putting one of the state-run facilities for the most serious offenders in Milwaukee County, where many of the offenders are originally from. If that happens, it would be in addition to a residential care center for less-serious offenders run by Milwaukee County.