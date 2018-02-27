‘Infuriating:’ Weeks after release from custody, alleged serial package thief back at it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Just weeks after he was released from jail, investigators say a package thief is back at it, and police are looking for him.

Court records show Harold Earl Jr., 48, has a history of stealing packages.

"It's infuriating. You feel invaded. You feel like you're imprisoned," said Lynn Quirk.

Quirk said Tuesday, Feb. 27, it was nearly two weeks ago when her front porch was targeted.

"I can't have my neighborhood, my home, my domain, invaded like this," said Quirk.

Surveillance cameras captured a silver Malibu with a black driver's side door pulling up near Farwell and Park. A man then walked up and took a box from Quick's doorstep. He's also accused of stealing another package from a building near Water and Hamilton. He was captured by surveillance cameras there, and police identified the suspect as Earl Jr.

Investigators say the suspect was recently released from custody for stealing packages last year. According to a criminal complaint, he again targeted Milwaukee's East Side -- stealing from four homes in Milwaukee. He was sentenced to six months in the House of Correction.

"They get their wrist slapped and they're back on the street," said Quirk.

Police are seeking Earl Jr. after the latest theft. Quirk said she's hopeful someone will go to police, or better yet, that he does it himself.

"If you see this, turn yourself in. Get it over with and clean up your life," said Quirk.

If you have any information as to Earl Jr.'s whereabouts, you're asked to contact police.