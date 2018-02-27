× Cedarburg police locate owner of missing dog

CEDARBURG — Cedarburg police said in an update Tuesday night, Feb. 27 they were able to locate the owner of a missing dog.

Police took to social media in an effort to reunite them after the dog found near the traffic circule on Wauwatosa Rd. at Bridge Rd.

Police said it was difficult to get a good look at the gender, but it’s believed to be an older female. She was wearing a purple “Kong” collar with no tags.

Again — the owner has been located and the dog has been returned to her owner.