‘A multi-cultural story:’ First Stage puts on ‘The Wiz’ during Black History Month

MILWAUKEE -- It's classic story told with a soulful flair. That, and themes of friendship, acceptance and belief in oneself make "The Wiz" easy to embrace. First Stage gave FOX6 News an intimate look at the ins and outs of the children's theater production.

At the first rehearsal, the young actors were introduced to the co-directors: Sheri Williams Pannell of Milwaukee, a veteran to First Stage productions and Ameenah Kaplan of Atlanta. Kaplan is also the choreographer.

"Putting the Wiz on its feet has been like, fun and challenging at the same time. It's a really dense, and kind of a show that acts like a Rube Goldberg machine in a way. Lots of moving parts to it," said Kaplan.

This timeless classic, based on the book, "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" is crafted for young audiences by First Stage. Although there has been a Broadway version of "The Wiz," many of these young actors are more familiar with the movie with Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. The main characters are African-American, but here, the rest of the cast is multi-racial.

The music originates from an African-American composer, but Antonie Reynolds, music director, who is also black, enhances the harmonies for this production.

"Even though we said it's based on the African-American experience, but it truly is a multi-cultural story. It can be embraced by anyone," said Pannell.

The story is about compassion, friendship, acquiring knowledge and believing in yourself. There are 32 young actors in two casts: Winkie and Munchkin -- alternating for the run of the show -- which means there are two Dorothys: Reese Parish and Camara Stampley.

Stampley said the co-directors' energy is transformative.

"It allows me to breathe deeply and trust their ability and their vision for the show, and hopefully, be able to embody what they want me to become," said Stampley.

And how will they play the role? Parish says with a bit of sass.

"She has an attitude, but she's also so sweet and really wants to help people," said Parish.

The people Dorothy will be helping are of course, the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow.

Dimonte Henning of Milwaukee is the Scarecrow, one of the few adult main characters in the cast.

"The Scarecrow is really lose and just a fun loving guy, so that was like, my foundation," said Henning.

The production is described as a Rube Goldberg machine. There are a lot of moving parts.

The costumes play homage to more African-Americans: Michael Jackson, Josephine Baker, Erykah Badu and James Brown.

"And yet, when you see Dorothy, if you look carefully, there are at least two moments when we say, 'thank you, Ms. Judy Garland for the iconic character you created in the original, Wonderful Wizard of Oz,'" said Pannell.

And when you go to the First Stage production of The Wiz, the co-directors might be watching you.

"I'm interested in how the audience is going to react. How they're going to receive the story that we've so lovingly crafted over only a three week time period," said Pannell.

Performances of The Wiz continue until March 3 at the Todd Wehr Theater.

