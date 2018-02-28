× Elm Grove man killed in head-on crash on Springdale Rd. in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — An Elm Grove man, 57, was killed in a head-on crash on Springdale Rd. in Brookfield Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 28.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Springdale Rd. near Green Blvd.

Brookfield police say the vehicle driven by the Elm Grove man was headed south on Springdale when it traveled into the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on. That vehicle was driven by a man, 54, from Germantown.

The Germantown man’s vehicle was rear-ended by a third vehicle, driven by a boy, 17 from Waukesha.

The Waukesha boy and Germantown man were treated by EMS at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.