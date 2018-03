× Former correctional officer accused in attack on youth inmate resigns

MILWAUKEE — An update to a FOX6 investigation: Brandon McAfee has resigned from the Milwaukee County Juvenile Detention Center.

The former correctional officer was charged with a crime last summer for allegedly abusing a youth inmate in 2016.

McAfee was facing a termination hearing this week, but he instead resigned.

He still faces a felony charge of misconduct in public office.

Trial is set for June.