‘Stole their purse:’ Police seek to ID man wanted in 3 separate armed robberies

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in three separate armed robberies on the city’s south side.

The related incidents happened:

Around 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the area of 9th Street and Arthur Avenue

Around 12:00 a.m. on Feb. 27 near S. 3rd Street and W. Walker Street

Around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 near S. 10th Street and W. Historic Mitchell Street

In each incident, the armed suspect approached female victims, demanded and stole their purse, and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 30-35 years-old, with a large build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7302.