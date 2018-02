× Student taken into custody after report of threats at Morgandale Elementary School

MILWAUKEE — A student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Feb. 28 after an investigation into threats made at Morgandale Elementary School — located near 17th and Wilbur.

According to police, officers were called out to the scene around 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a student making threats.

Officials say a male student was taken into custody — and the investigation is ongoing.