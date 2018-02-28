× Wisconsin DNR board approves Kohler golf course land swap

MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved handing over a parcel of state park land to help the Kohler Company build a new golf course.

The company wants to build a 247-acre golf course adjacent to Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan County. The company is looking to acquire about 6.5 acres within the park to accommodate a maintenance facility for the course. Kohler in exchange has offered the DNR about 9.5 acres adjacent to the park and promised to upgrade the park entrance.

Park users urged the board to reject the deal, saying the maintenance facility would ruin the park’s ambiance and giving state park land to a private company would set a dangerous precedent.

The board still voted unanimously to approve the swap.