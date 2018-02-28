× Wisconsin Supreme Court deals blow to union elections

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Supreme Court says an administrative agency overseeing employee union elections has the power to decertify collective bargaining groups if they don’t file election paperwork on time.

The decision Wednesday reverses lower court rulings that sided with the unions’ argument that the Employee Relations Commission overstepped its authority when it proceeded with decertification. The groups missed the deadline by an hour.

The Act 10 state law requires annual recertification elections for state and municipal employees. The commission’s rules require filing for recertification by the end of business on Sept. 15.

The unions involved in the case are: The Wisconsin Association of State Prosecutors, representing assistant district attorneys, and the Service Employees International Union Local 150, representing food service and custodians in Milwaukee Public Schools and the St. Francis School District.