A lot to be learned about possible draft picks by Packers at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Green Bay Packers will learn a lot about possible draft picks when they take the field and show their skills this week during the NFL Scouting Combine. As FOX6's Tim Van Vooren reports, they might learn even more about the players during the interview process.

