Ex-school bus driver in Tennessee guilty of 6 counts of homicide in wreck that killed children

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ex-school bus driver in Tennessee guilty of 6 counts of criminally negligent homicide in wreck that killed 6 children.

Johnthony Walker was indicted in March 2017 on charges including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Police have said Walker was driving well over the 30 mph speed limit when the No. 366 school bus swerved off a street, toppled on its side and slammed into a tree on Nov. 21. 2016.

The bus was carrying 37 students from Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga.

Six children — aged 6 to 10 — died after the crash. More than a dozen others were injured.

Walker’s mother, Gwenevere Cook, said in November that her son was a respected man and the father of a 3-year-old son.

“He is a marvelous son. For two years he worked two jobs. He’s never been in trouble before,” Cook said.