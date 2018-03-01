‘I find it asinine:’ Black Panthers demand new trial in Brown Deer officer shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Protesters outside the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office Thursday afternoon, March 1 called for a new trial for Devon Kraemer -- the Brown Deer police officer whose trial for a 2016 shooting ended with a hung jury on Wednesday.

District Attorney John Chisholm said meetings with the people involved in the trial - his lead prosecutor, Kraemer's lawyers, and the victim, Manuel Burnley Jr. - will help him decide whether to retry Kraemer. The Original Black Panthers said it should be an easy call while gathered outside Chisholm's office Thursday.

After meeting with Chisholm for about 20 minutes Thursday, members of the group said they're upset the jury in the trial failed to reach a verdict.

"I find it asinine that 12 people couldn't decide that with all the evidence in front of them. We gotta do a better job. We, as a people, have to do a better job," said group's spokesman, who goes by "King Rick."

Kraemer is charged with aggravated battery, intent to cause great bodily harm for the shooting on March 14, 2016. Burnley refused to get off a Milwaukee County Transit System bus after cussing out the driver over a fare dispute.

As Burnley resisted arrest, Kraemer said she got scared when his hand moved toward his waist. She shot Burnley, who was unarmed, once in the back.

"This is amazing to me that an individual could be lying on his stomach and get shot in his back point-blank. That's intolerable," King Rick said.

Kraemer's lawyer, Michael Steinle, did not immediately respond to calls from FOX6 Thursday. Chisholm said Wednesday he needs to meet with the lawyers on both sides, as well as Burnley, before making his decision.

"I have an obligation now to sit down with that victim and the attorney and decide where they want to go," Chisholm said Wednesday.

When asked what they'll do if Chisholm declines to retry the case, the group's spokesman, King Rick, was coy in his response.

"More action," he said, prompting this reporter to ask what that meant.

"A-C-T-I-O-N, action," King Rick replied with a smirk.

Chisholm did not take questions Thursday. We asked if he was able to find out what the final tally was on the jury when it deadlocked; his office said it had no new information to share.