‘I go back outside…truck was gone:’ Brazen pair caught on camera stealing vehicle from driveway

MILWAUKEE -- A truck theft happened in the blink of an eye. The brazen, daytime theft near 87th and Brentwood was all caught on camera just before 7 a.m. Thursday, March 1st.

"I was getting ready to go to work. Getting my kids ready," said the owner of the truck.

The owner of a 2007 Toyota truck, left it running and ducked back inside his home.

"I go back outside and my truck was gone," the owner said.

The owner of the truck doesn't want to be identified. He didn't know it at the time, but during the 30 seconds he was inside, a black minivan sped by.

"They reverse, back up to...to look at my truck and it's got those daytime running lights," said the truck owner.

Out pops two young men, the video shows. Then, one of the suspects opens the driver's side door and takes off in the truck -- while the other suspect runs back to the minivan.

Police say the pair didn't get far; the truck was found at 91st and Lynx. One reason for that may be because of something else the owner forgot to do:

"Didn't have any gas in there. The light was on -- it was almost done," the truck owner said.

The owner says he spotted his truck when he left his house to go fill out a police report. He says MPD officers went after the suspects when they returned, but they got away.

"Nobody ever really thinks that until it happens to them," said the truck owner.

The victim says the minivan in this case was also stolen. Milwaukee police tell us they are still looking for the suspects in this case.