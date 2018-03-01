× Increasing by $7: Packers set ticket prices for 2018 season

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers on Thursday, March 1 announced plans for a price increase on stadium bowl tickets for the 2018 season, with the price of each preseason ticket increasing by $2 and each regular season ticket increasing by $7.

According to a news release from the Packers, invoices sent to season ticket holders this week included a brochure which outlined the new pricing and previewed next season’s home opponents and related events.

“We expect this will place us just below the overall NFL average, the figure we use each year to set our prices,” Murphy said in a letter sent with the brochure. “This structure continues to allow us to provide appropriate revenue to our partners in the NFL and also recognizes the great value our ticket holders receive for a top notch gameday experience at Lambeau Field.”

“Pay as we Play” is again encouraged as a method to pay for playoff tickets, with Gold package holders now included in the early entry program. By registering online for the early entry Pay as we Play option, both Green and Gold package ticket holders can lock in special pricing for a possible Wild Card home game. These special ticket prices, which range from $98 to $123, are lower than their respective regular-season prices, Packers officials said in the release.

Green package holders have the first right of refusal on seat locations for the playoffs and are being asked to commit by August in order to allow Gold package holders to participate in the early entry, as well. Gold package holders who register will be placed in a drawing and, if selected, randomly assigned seats not used by the Green package holders.

Season ticket holders are reminded that the Packers will again be using variable pricing for the preseason and regular season games.

With the $2 and $7 increases, tickets in respective areas in 2018 will cost:

End zone seats – $54 for preseason, $109 for regular season (in 2017, prices were $52 for preseason, $102 for regular season).

South end zone, 700 Level – $59 for preseason, $119 for regular season (in 2017, prices were $57 for preseason, $112 for regular season).

End zone to the 20‐yard line – $62 for preseason, $122 for regular season (in 2017, prices were $60 for preseason, $115 for regular season).

South end zone, 600 Level – $66 for preseason, $126 for regular season (in 2017, prices were $64 for preseason, $119 for regular season).

Between the 20-yard lines – $71 for preseason, $136 for regular season (in 2017, prices were $69 for preseason, $129 for regular season).

Payment is due in the Packers’ ticket office March 30.

Additionally, the brochure mentions that PDF (or “Print at Home”) tickets will no longer be offered. With this change, tickets forwarded electronically to others or sold via Ticketmaster will now be scanned on smartphones as the only mode for stadium entry. This will help reduce counterfeit tickets. Season tickets will continue to be mailed to season ticket holders as usual each July, the Packers said in the news release.

Lambeau Field premium seat ticket prices are set per client contracts. Additional information regarding ticket prices, as well as invoices, will be sent to premium seat ticket holders this week.