Recognize this person? Milwaukee police need help to ID suspect in Piggly Wiggly robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a robbery at the Piggly Wiggly near Chase and Oklahoma on Monday, Feb. 19.

The suspect entered the store around 8:45 p.m., grabbed a bottle of alcohol and placed it on the checkout counter. The suspect then sprayed a liquid on a female cashier and fled the scene on foot with the alcohol.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, in his early-to-mid 20s, 5’10” tall, with a thin build, and thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black turtleneck sweater, a black winter jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7302.