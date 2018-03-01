Apple Holler helps employee who lost thousands in barn fire: ‘I got my faith back in humanity’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Flames tore through a horse barn last December, and it has been tough for the fire victims. One Racine County business is helping out by using baked goods to give a needed boost.

It's not easy to look at, or even talk about.

"You don't realize what you have until it's gone," said Gail Knapp, fire victim.

A pile of rubble is all that is left behind after a devastating fire, but Gail Knapp has stayed positive.

"We'll be OK, we'll find a way," said Knapp.

On December 5th, 2017 flames tore through her pole barn.

"Very emotional, ups and downs," said Knapp.

The fire spread to a nearby garage.

"Just to talk about it, I get teary-eyed," said Knapp.

Knapp and her family, got their horses to safety but 27 years worth of memories and $150,000 worth of stuff was destroyed.

"Things were blowing up and crackling and the wind blowing, it was just mind boggling, the noise," said Knapp.

After the fire, the Racine County woman is seeing the kindness of strangers and the support of some those closest to her.

"I can't imagine, it's just hard to imagine how devastating that was," said David Flannery, Apple Holler owner.

Knapp's work family, at the Apple Holler, did not want to see their longtime employee in pain so they are giving back.

"We like to think we have kind of an extended family here where we work," Flannery said.

For the entire month of March, 50 percent of sales of five-inch pies will be donated to Knapp and her family. The goal is to raise thousands.

"It will be nothing in comparison to what she's lost but at least it will be a step in the right direction," said Flannery.

It's a needed boost Knapp is thankful for as she's looking forward to a new start.

"If anything came out of this, that's one thing I learned, I got my faith back in humanity," said Knapp.

Since the fire, Knapp's horses have been staying in a relative's barn. She hopes to rebuild and get her horses back home. A GoFundMe page has also been established.