‘We miss his smile:’ Vigil held to remember man killed in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Family and friends come together Thursday, March 1st to remember the man who died in a hit-and-run crash on Milwaukee's south side.

Hector Hernandez, 36, was killed after a suspect hit his car in the intersection of Becher and Muskego back in November. Hernandez's vehicle then hit a pole and burst into flames.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held Thursday evening, near the scene of the crash. His loved ones lit candles, held handmade signs and embraced one another.

"We miss his smile, we miss the light he brought into a room, we miss the confrontation because he was always right, we miss his great ideas to come up with something new to do," said Rebecca Daniels, friend of the family.

Those say by doing this, they're carrying on his memory.

"Everyone grieves in a different way, some can talk, some can't, the memories are keeping everyone alive. Remembering his smile is keeping everyone alive but it's been really, really hard," said Daniels.

PHOTO GALLERY

Many residents in the neighborhood have said these tragedies are far too common.

The family says they plan to hold similar vigils every first of every month -- demanding justice.