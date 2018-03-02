× All donations doubled! ‘Match Madness MKE’ kicks off to support hunger relief in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force has kicked off ‘Match Madness MKE,’ a community fundraising campaign to support hunger relief for Milwaukee families.

Here is how it all works. Through a generous matching pool built by local donors—including Sargento Foods and Rexnord—all donations made to Hunger Task Force March 1 – 11 will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

All funds raised through Match Madness MKE will be used to provide healthy and nutritious food to local pantries and meal programs to feed hungry children in the Hunger Task Force network.

Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force issued the following statement in a news release:

“Match Madness MKE is a great way for the community to get involved and give back to get more bang for your buck during a time when hunger relief giving tends to be low. While we’re cheering on our favorite teams and thinking about Spring Break, others are thinking about their next meal. With the generous match in place, it’s easier than ever to give back.”

Again, each gift made from March 1 – 11 will be doubled. Donations can be made online at MatchMadnessMKE.org; via phone at 414-777-0483; via mail at 201 S. Hawley Court, Milwaukee, WI 53214; or in person by dropping off a gift at the address listed above.