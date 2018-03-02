Brookfield police: Suspects steal credit cards from Panera Bread customer, use them to buy gift cards

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are looking to track down two people who allegedly stole credit cards from a person dining at Panera Bread — and then used them to buy gift cards.

The theft happened on January 31st at the Panera Bread on Calhoun Road.

Brookfield police say the credit cards were used at Target and Pick ‘N Save in Waukesha, to purchase large amounts of gift cards.

Police say the female suspect was with an African-American male, who was heavier set with pierced ears. Below is a photo of the woman believed to be involved in the incident. A photo of the male was not available.

If you have any information related to the theft, you’re asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.