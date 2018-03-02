Graco recalls high chairs due to fall hazard; chairs sold exclusively at Walmart

WASHINGTON — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall this week involving the Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 high chairs with model number 1969721.

The 6-in-1 high chairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional high chair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table. The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table high chair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their high chair fell over when they were in it.

The chairs were sold at Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017 for about $100.

Call Graco at 800-345-4109 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at gracobaby.com and click on Support, then Product Recalls for more information.