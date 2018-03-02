× Heads up drivers: Wells Street Bridge to be closed Monday until November

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced on Friday, Mar. 2 that the Wells Street bridge over the Milwaukee River will close on Monday, Mar. 5 through Nov. 2018 for rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation work includes upgrading the structural, hydraulic and electrical components. In addition curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be replaced where necessary.

What to expect during construction:

Vehicular traffic will be re-routed to the Kilbourn Avenue bridge from N. Broadway on the east side of the bridge, and from N. Old World Third Street on the west side of the bridge.

Pedestrian access: While no one will be allowed to travel over the bridge during construction, pedestrians will be able to get to those businesses and other properties that abut the bridge. A detour route will guide pedestrians to the two nearby bridges – Kilbourn Avenue and Wisconsin Avenue

Riverwalk access: The Riverwalk will be closed at the bridge to pedestrians to accommodate construction. Other areas of the Riverwalk will be open

Parking: There will be no on-street parking on Wells St. between N. Plankinton Ave. and N. Water St.

Marine traffic: The Milwaukee River navigation channel will remain open during construction

DPW says when construction is completed, the bridge will have an 11-foot driving lane in each direction as well as a new traffic railings for pedestrian safety.