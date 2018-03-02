Crave a tasty battered perch, cod or haddock? Belly up to the FOX6 Fish Fry Finder

Hollywood’s biggest night is Sunday: Celebrate with some Oscar-worthy cocktails

Posted 10:58 am, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:56PM, March 2, 2018

MILWAUKEE The Academy Awards are this Sunday! Mattias Horseman, ambassador for Hendrick's Gin, joins FOX6 WakeUp to make Oscar-worthy cocktails.