Stevens Point motorist accused of choking driver who honked

STEVENS POINT — A Stevens Point motorist is accused of choking another driver who honked at him.

WAOW-TV reports that the incident happened Wednesday when the 54-year-old suspect cut in front of the other vehicle. When the cars reached a red light, police say the suspect stepped out of his car, walked to the other car, reached into an open window and began choking the driver as his 12-year-old daughter watched.

The suspect is facing charges of battery and disorderly conduct. No one was seriously hurt.