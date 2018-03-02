US Marshals seek 4 high-value suspects convicted of various sex crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- They are not associated with each other and they likely have never met. But they seem to play by the same rules. Sex crimes have sent four men behind bars and they’ve all failed to stick to the terms of their supervised release according to the agent handling their cases.

We start with 35-year-old Quentin Morgan. The crime that landed him behind bars was lighting a vehicle on fire in a rage of jealousy.

“Mr. Morgan and her exchanged words and there was an argument between the two of them,” the agent explained.

Morgan has also been convicted of a sex offense against a child.

“He has tattoos on his left forearm of the state of Mississippi,” the agent said. “He has an “m” and 662. I’m guessing it’s the area code.”

Next is 55-year old Hosia Jones.

“He forcibly grabbed his neighbor and forced her down an alley and forced her into the basement,” she said.

Jones exposed himself to the victim as he demanded they perform a sex act on them. A person that lived in the building intervened.

“Mr. Jones has served seven periods on incarceration with the Wisconsin state prison system. He is a career criminal -- he knows what his responsibilities are as well,” the agent explained.

Jones is considered highly dangerous. He has a history of drugs, armed robbery, theft and burglary. He also has a Playboy bunny tattoo on his chest.

Next on the list is 56-year-old Cevell Alexander, who is considered homeless.

Alexander was sent to prison for exposing himself to a seven-year-old child. He also has a lengthy criminal history. He has convictions of criminal damage to property, battery, disorderly conduct and a lot of car thefts. Something that helps identify him is a 12-inch surgical scar on his body.

Finally, the most disturbing member of the list is 57-year-old GB Gladney. He’s convicted for first degree of sexual assault of a child.

“Something sad about this case is the victim was eight-year-old and she complained to her mother that she was in pain," the agent explained. "She went to the doctor and found out she had an STD at eight years old.”

U.S Marshals are asking FOX6 News viewers to send tips on the fugitives' whereabouts -- and force them to play by the rules of law enforcement. The tip line number is 414-297-3707.