× Warning: Person posing as Lake Geneva FD member; solicits money, leaves unsafe smoke alarms

LAKE GENEVA — Officials in Lake Geneva are warning the public about a person who is allegedly posing as a Lake Geneva Fire Department member.

The person in question is soliciting funds and leaving smoke detectors that are not UL approved. Officials say this individual is in no way associated with the Lake Geneva Fire Department or the City of Lake Geneva. Also, the smoke detectors that this individual is leaving are not safe and are not UL approved. The Lake Geneva Fire Department does not go door-to-door and solicit funds.

Officials say if any member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department is requested to come to your house or business they will be easily identifiable. They will be in uniform and/or have a City of Lake Geneva identification card with them.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department does provide smoke detectors for families in need within the city limits of the City of Lake Geneva. Members of the Lake Geneva Fire Department can install these by appointment.

For information on how to obtain a smoke detector, you are urged to call the Lake Geneva Fire Department at 262-248-7228.