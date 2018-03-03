Become a tourist in your own town: Upcoming events in Milwaukee to check out

MILWAUKEE -- Take advantage of the warm weather and explore the city. Claire Koenig with Visit Milwaukee has four ways you can be a tourist in your own town.
- Untapped Tours is back for the season with its Riverwest Brewery tour. Stops include Lakefront Brewery, Gathering Place, Black Husky Brewing and Company Brewing. Beer is a major part of this neighborhood and Untapped does a great job of telling the story of how beer fits into one of Milwaukee's most eclectic neighborhoods. Tour is Saturday.
- Historic Milwaukee is known for its walking tours, but did you know they offer a weather-proof "Skywaukee" tour? Their expert guides take visitors and locals alike through the skywalk system that connects many downtown buildings to tell the story of the area. Tour is Saturday.
- Milwaukee Food Tours offers two tours on Saturday. At 2pm they offer the Pre-Prohibition Historic Bar Tour and at 6pm they offer the always fun and delicious Milwaukee Pizza Bus Tour.
- Last but certainly not least, head to Foamation Inc, otherwise known as the Cheesehead Factory, on Sunday in Walker's Point. The Cheesehead Factory is hosting a craft and maker fair called Crafty Collections: Crafts & Creations, Sweets & Scent. Over a dozen bakers, artists and more will be in the factory offering their wares. And there's no better time to check out the Cheesehead Factory's Cheese Minibar for a little something savory.)