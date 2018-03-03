37-year-old man in custody in connection with Cudahy homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- A 37-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide that happened near Packard and College in Cudahy. Officials determined the male victim -- who is yet to be identified -- died of a gunshot wound.

Officials say the Greenfield Police Department received a report Thursday, March 1 of a missing man who was supposed to go to his rental property on Packard Avenue. Greenfield police discovered the missing man dead in the garage.

March 2, police took a 37-year-old Cudahy man -- who officials say is a tenant of the rental property -- into custody for questioning. The suspect, police say, provided a statement of his involvement in the homicide and was later taken to the Milwaukee County Jail.

The investigation is being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for charges of first degree intentional homicide, a felon in possession of a firearm, hiding a corpse, and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

Meantime, FOX6 spoke to a resident inside the apartment building. He says police told him to stay put while they were on scene Friday.

"I got up about six in the morning. I hear banging on the door upstairs," said the apartment resident, David Torruella. "So I open up the door and the officer was like, 'stay in your apartment.' I was like, 'OK.'"

Torruella had to miss work and his daughter had to miss school.

"It's crazy. It's just crazy. I just can't believe. I'm at a loss for words," said Torruella.

Torruella believes he knows the murdered man.

"Nobody ever had any issues with him. That's why I'm saying it's hard to believe that it was him. Shocking that it was him," said Torruella.

Officials say no other suspects are being sought at this time. There is no danger to the public.