× Marquette beats Creighton in Bradley Center finale, 85-81

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Rowsey scored 26 points and hit three deep 3s in the final 3:21, highlighting a second-half shooting surge that helped Marquette upset Creighton 85-81 on Saturday in the school’s final game at the Bradley Center.

The Golden Eagles (18-12, 9-9 Big East) overcame a 14-point deficit with 16:35 to go with another remarkable display of 3-point shooting. Rowsey, a senior playing his last home game, led the way after launching his 3s from well beyond the arc, often with a defender in his face.

Marcus Foster hit a corner 3 with a defender in his face with 4 seconds left to draw Creighton (21-10, 10-8) within 83-81.

But Markus Howard, who had 25 points, finally finished off the Bluejays with two free throws with 3 seconds remaining.

“We are Marquette! We are Marquette” yelled the fans for one last time at the Bradley Center.

What a memorable way for the school to wrap a 30-year run at the arena. The Golden Eagles are joining the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks in moving to a new home next door scheduled to open in the fall.

Marquette needed a victory for a chance to get out of seventh place in the Big East and avoid playing in the first round of the conference tournament on Wednesday.

The loss, coupled with Providence’s win over St. John’s, gives the Friars the No. 3 seed into the Big East tournament and Creighton is No. 4.

Foster finished with 29 points, while Khyri Thomas had 24.

Creighton had built a 14-point lead with 16:35 left when Marquette found its footing on both ends of the floor.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles challenged the Bluejays on trips into the lane. On the other end, one of the nation’s most prolific 3-point shooting teams got hot at the arc, hitting 10 of their final 12 attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: Thomas has had his way this season with Marquette. He finished two points off the career high he set during the Golden Eagles’ win in Omaha on Feb. 17. The athletic 6-foot-3 guard shot 9 of 14 on Saturday.

Marquette: With a win, the Golden Eagles had the opportunity to finish as high as sixth in the Big East. … Howard, a sophomore who turned 19 on Saturday, passed the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

UP NEXT

The Big East Tournament begins on March 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York.