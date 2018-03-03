× Milwaukee police pull man from river near Old World Third and Juneau

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials tell FOX6 News a boat was used to pull a man out from the Milwaukee River Saturday night, March 3. It happened near Old World Third and Juneau — an area where thousands of people attended the Shamrock Shuffle bar crawl.

Officials say the shuffle ended at 6 p.m. The man jumped in around 10 p.m.

According to Milwaukee police, a boat was already on duty on the river, and was able to pull the man out safely.

He’s now being evaluated by paramedics. It’s unclear if he was a participant in the Shamrock Shuffle.