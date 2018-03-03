President Trump threatens tax on European cars

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a business session with state governors in the State Dining Room at the White House February 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The National Governors Association is holding its annual winter meeting this week in Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says the U.S. “will simply apply a TAX” on cars made in Europe if the European Union retaliates against the trade penalties he’s seeking on imports of steel and aluminum.

The EU is promising retaliation against American exports if President Trump follows through — as he says he will next week.

Here’s what the president is saying on Twitter: “If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S. They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!”

He’s also railing about “very stupid” trade deals by earlier administrations and says other countries “laugh at what fools our leaders have been. No more!”