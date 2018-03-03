‘Pretty exciting:’ Thousands pack Milwaukee bars for annual Shamrock Shuffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands packed the Milwaukee bars for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration. The Shamrock Shuffle was held Saturday, March 3 -- and a lot of people started the festivities bright and early.

"This is my first pub crawl ever, so it`s pretty exciting," said Abigail Kugland, Shamrock Shuffler.

I’m covering the #ShamrockShuffle and I feel so old. pic.twitter.com/cvAnYxDbwg — Ashley Sears (@AshleySears6) March 3, 2018

A sea of green filled Water Street in Milwaukee. First-timers and old pros came together to celebrate as police and first responders kept a close watch nearby.

"It's everything I expected. It's loud, it's a good time," said Kugland.

"It's crazy down here, right now," said Justin Kling, owner of Pig Tailz MKE.

People like Justin Kling, reaped the benefits. He owns the taco stand "Pig Tailz MKE."

"Fridays and Saturdays are usually good," Kling said. "This is like the Super Bowl of a Friday and Saturday down here."

His spot near Water and Juneau wasn't just good for business, but also for people-watching.

"This is better than Netflix. I want to set up a camera out here because what we see out here is hilarious," Kling said.

The shufflers let loose and the smart ones came with a plan -- keeping the celebration safe and memorable.

"I'm usually DD. I usually plan to drive afterward," said Shamrock Shuffler, Emily Kerr. "I like to drive and get all of them home in one piece."

"It's Milwaukee, everyone's having a good time," Kling said.

The Shamrock Shuffle is also a fundraiser. Last year, $10,000 was raised for charity.