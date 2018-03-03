Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

WASHINGTON — A man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House, the Secret Service said. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time.

The man was identified by the Secret Service and the city’s Metropolitan Police Department, but his name was not immediately released so authorities could notify his relatives.

Police are seen outside the White House as several blocks are closed down by the United States Secret Service on March 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House was placed on lockdown and the surrounding area cordoned off by emergency personnel Saturday after an apparent gunshot was heard.

The incident began at about 11:46 a.m. when the man approach the fence, “removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House,” Mason F. Brayman, assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service, said in a statement.

No one else was injured.

The White House said earlier it was of the situation and that President Trump was briefed.

The police department will take the lead on the investigation.