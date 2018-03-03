× Tribute to Bix Fest: Celebrate the life of jazz legend Bix Beiderbecke at 4-day festival in Racine 🎺🎶

RACINE — Enjoy jazz, drinks and celebrate the life and music of legendary Bix Beiderbecke. Tribute to Bix Fest will take place in Racine March 8-11.

The four-day festival celebrating Bix, begins with a jazz site bus tour on Thursday, March 8. The leaves Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine at 10 a.m., and returns at 8 p.m. Top off the night at Pudgy’s Pub, located across the street on Washington Avenue, to celebrate Bix’s birthday — he would be 114 years old!

The celebration continues over the weekend, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine. Festival activities include a lecture with Essential Armstrong, record sales, rare film screenings, live music and late-night record spinning.

Featured bands include the Augmented Fat Babies, Ragtime Masters, Sweek Sheiks and the Galaxie Girls.

For a full breakdown of the weekend events, CLICK HERE.

If you’d like to purchase tickets, REGISTER HERE.