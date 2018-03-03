× Wisconsin State Patrol now hiring, starting pay is $21 an hour

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Patrol is now hiring people who are ready to begin a career as a trooper inspector — and the salary starts at $21 per hour.

According to the Department of Transportation, recruits who successfully complete a paid 26-week training period can work towards many roles within the State Patrol like:

Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector

Crash Reconstruction Expert

Airplane Pilot

Traffic

K-9

Motorcycle Officer.

The training period begins on Sept. 16 at the State Patrol Academy in Fort McCoy. Successful applicants will receive a salary, meals and lodging while training Monday through Friday.

The application deadline is Mar. 25. Interested candidates can learn more on the WisDOT website.

State Patrol Superintendent J.D. Lind issued the following statement:

“At the Wisconsin State Patrol, we’re always looking for dedicated men and women who embrace challenge and feel strongly about public service.”

For more information, you can contact the Office of Public Affairs by email or call at 608-266-3581.