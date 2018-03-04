After their fathers marched in Selma, Bernice King, Susannah Heschel come together in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in Milwaukee Sunday, March 4. Bernice King talked candidly about combating racism and offered encouragement to Milwaukee's young people.

King shared the stage with Susannah Heschel, the daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. They talked about the legacies of their fathers, and what we can learn from them today.

King and Heschel, daughters of civil rights leaders came together Sunday in Milwaukee for a unique conversation at the Pabst Theater.

"Every generation is called to this freedom struggle," said King.

King sat next to Heschel, after their fathers stood side-by-side as they marched in Selma. The two women were brought together by the Jewish Community Center and Milwaukee Urban League.

"Perhaps we need to let God in and let in our allies as well and work together," said Heschel.

The women spoke about an uptick in racism and anti-Semitism in today's society and ways to combat it.

"We still have engage. I think we still have to believe and have hope. I think we still have to seek to understand before being understood," said King.

Both agreed their fathers would be encouraged by youth engagement in the United States and a willingness to protest.

"These are revolutionary times. I don't know what the change is going to be, but there is going to be change," said King.

They offered encouragement to the youth in Milwaukee.

"Don't give up because you can look throughout history that we are very resilient as a humanity," said King.

"Life isn't simply about sitting back and being entertained. It's about doing something and doing something for the good," said Heschel.

This was the first time King and Heschel had seen each other since they were children, and their fathers marched in Selma. This week marks the 53rd anniversary of that historic march.