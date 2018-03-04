Battle of the Badges: Police, firefighters face off to raise money for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police officers and firefighters faced off Sunday, March 4 during the annual "Battle of the Badges" hockey matchup.

The game took place at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"Here at the Milwaukee Admirals, we appreciate our public servants and this is a way that we can give back to the community and to them," said John Bitter, VP of ticket sales for the Admirals.

Sunday marked the 10th annual Battle of the Badges. It's an effort to show appreciation to first responders.

The event goes beyond a hockey game. The money raised from ticket purchases will go toward local organizations aimed at cancer awareness research and support groups for police officers and fire crews.