Winter weather advisory for parts of SE WI from Monday afternoon – noon Tuesday

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder: I knew I was disturbing the peace while blasting jet noise

Posted 12:03 pm, March 4, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, March 4, 2018

American ice cream makers Ben Cohen (L) en Jerry Greenfield, founders of the brand, Ben & Jerry's give out ice creams for free in their shop in the centre of Amsterdam, The Netherlands on Monday February 22, 2010. AFP PHOTO/ANP/ADE JOHNSON ***netherlands out - belgium out*** (Photo credit should read ADE JOHNSON/AFP/Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream knew he was disturbing the peace with a noisy demonstration against fighter jets.

Ben Cohen told the Burlington Free Press that’s exactly the point.

Cohen was one of three activists arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday after blasting jet noise from a mobile public address system in Burlington, Vermont.

He said the goal was to simulate what it might be like for residents living under the flight path of Vermont National Guard F-35 fighters. He tweeted that if he violated the city noise ordinance then the fighter jets will, too.

Burlington voters will weigh in Tuesday on whether city officials should oppose F-35s at the Burlington International Airport. Critics say the F-35s are noisier than fighters currently used by the Vermont National Guard.

Related stories