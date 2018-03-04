× Boy, 17, charged in 8 robberies in 2 months

LANCASTER CITY, Penn. — A boy, 17, is being charged as an adult in connection with eight robberies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania since the start of the new year.

Rayvonne Perez-Acosta of Lancaster is facing eight counts of robbery, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor after he was linked to eight robberies.

On Thursday, March 1, police responded to the 100 block of Strawberry St. in Lancaster around 7:30 p.m. for a reported robbery at the Strawberry Grocery Store.

The victim told police that an unknown male in a mask and dark hoodie entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash. Further investigation uncovered that the masked male may have been with two other males.

A short time later, police found three males walking in the 700 block of North High St., one of them matching the physical and clothing description of the suspect. Police also found a semi-automatic handgun stashed nearby that had been reported stolen to Lititz Borough police.

All three males were taken in for questioning at that time. Two were later released without charges.

Perez-Acosta was originally charged as a juvenile, but was later charged as an adult after police linked him to multiple robberies.

He has been charged in connection with the following armed robberies: