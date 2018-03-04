Cold case: Authorities seek new tips 20 years after priest murdered at church in Dane County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANE COUNTY -- Sunday, March 4 marks 20 years since Father Alfred Kunz was murdered, and investigators are now hoping for a break in this cold case.

Kunz was killed at St. Michael's in Dane County, and no suspect was ever found.

A special Mass was held in his honor at St. Mary's in Pine Bluff Saturday, March 3. Many of those in attendance focused on the great achievements of his life.

"They deeply love Father Kunz. He was a pioneer in that he was restoring that sense of the supernatural, the sense, the sacred way he offered the Mass, and it was really...you didn't see this anywhere," one guest said.

Investigators are still trying to piece together his death.

The 67-year-old was found at the school connected to St. Michael's.

The Dane County sheriff is seeking tips, and even set up a Facebook page for information.