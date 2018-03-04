Police: Suspect turns self in after woman found dead on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near the area of 22nd and W Townsend in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Mar. 4.

Police say a woman suffered a blunt force injury and died from those injuries.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, turned himself in to MPD early Sunday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the victim. The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for review.

