Get your jig on! Trinity Irish Dancers kick things up a notch for St. Patrick’s Day

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner! Joining Wake Up is Anne Blume and the Trinity Irish Dancers to talk about their upcoming performances and give us a special preview!

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Trinity is hosting free lessons and performances across the greater Milwaukee area. At each of these free lessons participants, you can enter to win a FREE four-day introductory dance course.

Their four-day courses, which begin in April and run through the summer, will focus on Irish dance basics such as foot placement, balance, and posture while learning a traditional Irish dance. Students will gain confidence, muscle memory, and learn to take control of their bodies as we move around the dance floor. Each course will focus on a different dance. The classes are held at their studio locations: Milwaukee's 3rd Ward, Brookfield, Muskego, Grafton, and Waunakee.

You can catch the Trinity Irish Dancers Sunday, Mar. 4 at the Betty Brinn Children's Museum for a free performance from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A free lesson also will begin at 1:30 p.m.